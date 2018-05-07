Pardo police officers may be relieved after viral controversy

All personnel from Pardo Police Station personnel may face relief after PO3 Glen Sogiangco was named in a viral video as a drug protector, said Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Police Regional Office public information officer.

He added that Pardo police may have the same fate as Pari-an police precinct, where police officers were also relieved after one of the police officers was charged with extortion.

Sogiangco was relieved after the video circulated online.

However, he will not be subjected to administrative proceedings unless somebody will file a complaint.

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña backed the plan to fire the police officer from Pardo police station allegedly a drug protector whose video went viral. The mayor also expressed support to cleanse the ranks of the Pardo Police Station.