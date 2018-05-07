Capitol to allocate P2M for PNG delegation
By Rosalie O. Abatayo May 07,2018
The Cebu Provincial Government will be co-hosting with Cebu City for the Philippine National Games on May 19-26.
Provincial Sports Commission chief Atty. Ramil Abing said that the province is allocating at least P2 million as their counterpart for the athletes’ needs and the preparation logistics.
The province team will be participating in 20 out of the 26 gaming events of PNG
