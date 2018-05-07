Shimura urged governors to settle La Manoc dispute

Fourth District Board Member Sun Shimura urged governors of Masbate and Cebu to talk over the jurisdiction dispute of La Manoc Islet.

The islet, which historically belonged to Cebu, is now being claimed by Masbate since the mapping delineation project of NAMRIA in 2007.

Shimura said that they are now coordinating with the Provincial Assessor’s Office to provide evidence that the islet belongs to Cebu, particularly Daanbantayan.

Provincial Tourism Officer Boboi Costas said that they are now waiting for the official communication from the LGU of Daanbantayan to take proper actions.

Aside from the tourism opportunities in the islet, the sea surrounding it is also a rich fishing ground that serves as a livelihood to Daanbantayan’s small-time fishermen.