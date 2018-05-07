10% of Cebu province barangays targeted to be drug free

Cebu Governor Hilario Davide III said they will declare drug free barangays which already gained approval from the oversight committee, on May 10.

He added that they are targeting least 10 percent of the 1,066 barangays in the province that are drug-free, as part of the requirements in getting their 4th Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG).

On the other hand, Provincial Board (PB) Member Sun Shimura is hoping for police officers would be encouraged to do good with their jobs especially for the new PNP Chief Oscar Albayalde.

He also hoped that the new PNP chief would continue the campaign against illegal drugs.