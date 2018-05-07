University of Bohol chalks up two wins in Cebu City Mayor’s Cup volleyball
The University of Bohol (UB) logged two victories in the men’s division of the Cebu City Mayor’s Cup Open Volleyball Tournament Monday afternoon at the University of San Carlos (USC) Gymnasium.
UB first defeated the University of Cebu, 25-17, 12-25, 25-17, 26-24 before pulling off a heart-pounding 25-23, 21-25, 25-18, 33-35, 15-12 victory over the gritty Team Burrow.
In other games on Monday, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation downed the Southwestern University, 25-21, 25-17, 25-17, while the Cebu Spikers Volleyball Club won over SC, 25-13, 13-25, 25-18, 25-14, in women’s action.
