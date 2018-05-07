COMELEC to assist indigenous peoples, illiterates, PWD

Comelec Provincial Election Supervisor Lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano assures to give assistance to indigenous people, illiterate voters, and persons with disabilities (PWDs) on May 14 election.

He said there are many indigenous people (IP) who are active voters in Cebu City.

Castillano added that most of the IPs are Badjaos, who are residing in Alaska in Barangay Mambaling in Cebu City (getting data as to how many IP voters in Cebu City).

“They are also Filipinos and they are entitled to vote,” he said.

For illiterate voters and persons with disabilities (PWDs), Castillano said the Comelec is willing to provide help to them or have no relatives with them ready to assist.