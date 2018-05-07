Man shot dead in Sambag 1, Cebu

By Benjie B. Talisic May 07,2018

A man was shot dead in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City past 4 p.m. on Monday, May 7.

The fatality was identified as Crisdave Montuya from Barangay Guadalupe who succumbed to a gunshot wound on his head.

SPO3 Wetzel Berry of Cebu City Police Office Homicide Section said that Montuya died on the spot after a certain Egak shot him.

The victim was reportedly involved in a shooting incident in Barangay Guadalupe, this year.

The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team then conducted a hot pursuit in Sambag 1, however, the responding team failed to seize the suspect.