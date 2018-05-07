No need for SK special election

Provincial Election Supervisor lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano dismissed the possibilities of conducting special elections for Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) regardless if slots will be left vacant.

Castillano said that SK Reform Law provides that the local chief executive of the town has the prerogative to appoint a local youth development personnel if there will to fill the slots for SK.

Governor Hilario Davide III does not see holding of special elections as a solution for low candidate turnout in SK elections.

He said that holding special elections is impractical because of the cost that it entails.