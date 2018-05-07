ERMITA FIRE

Netizens were mixed in their reactions to the victims who were left homeless by the fire that razed 90 houses in Sitio Kawit, Barangay Ermita, Cebu City yesterday morning.

Kathleen Mae Aves wrote, “Dear Lord, please wrap your arms around those who are hurting today and let them feel how much you love them.”

Paul Colling pointed to photos showing garbage in the area. “Look at all the garbage in the creek.”

Evelyn Bantolio agreed, saying “The garbage really caught my attention first, the fire victims are pitiful” in Filipino.

