Crucial game for Catmon, Liloan in Gov’s Cup v’ball

CATMON and Liloan try to brighten their chances of landing a spot in the top two when both face each other today in the Governor’s Cup Inter-Cities and Municipalities Volleyball 2018 quarterfinals at the Catmon Municipal Gym.

Both teams have identical 2-1 (win-loss) records in the quarterfinal round.

A win will be important as only the top two teams after a single round-robin will advance to the crossover semifinals.

Mandaue still leads the northern pack with a spotless 3-0 record in the quarterfinals followed by Catmon and Liloan.

Danao and Liloan have 1-2 records.

Teams at the bottom are Medellin (1-2) and Tabogon (0-3).

Both will also face each other in the first game today, hoping to put some color to their somewhat bland records.

Tomorrow, games will be held at the Danao City Civic Center with Mandaue taking on the home squad of Danao and Tabogon wrapping up its stint with a game against Liloan.