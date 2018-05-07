ANOTHER CHAPTER

Former pro Cesar Catli eyes stint in MPBL, tries out for Casino Active-Cebu

Former pro Cesar Catli was among the cadre of players who went and competed in the first of the five-day tryouts for the Casino Active-Cebu team that will be competing in the second season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

With Cebu surprisingly fielding in just one team, former players from the Cesafi came in droves for a shot at representing the Queen City of the South in the league founded by boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao.

However, the most surprising participant was Catli, the 37-year old who was picked by Sta. Lucia in the 2005 PBA Draft and last played for Coca-Cola back in 2010. Still spry and armed with an impeccable shooting touch, Catli gave his much younger opponents a run for their money and then some.

After the tryout, Catli related that he actually just flew in from his hometown of Bukidnon upon hearing of the tryout from a friend who is based here in Cebu.

“I’m excited for the opportunity. Actually, andyan ako sa area between ‘ayoko na’ and ‘excited ako para sa next chapter,’” said Catli, who played his high school ball here in Cebu at the University of the Visayas before carving out a nice career at Far Eastern University where he played alongside Arwind Santos. “It’s another journey that I’m about to embark on. I felt nervous but happy to be doing something that I love.”

Catli also shared that he was supposed to try out for the Caloocan Supremos right before the inaugural season of the MPBL

. And while that didn’t pan out, he said that he got excited at the prospect of playing at that level once again after seeing his contemporaries, such as Gary David and Jemal Vizcarra, flourish in the league.

“I saw a lot of players who, more or less, were from my batch, playing in the league. This inspired me to get in shape and really get back to playing at that level,” Catli said.

In fact, aside from playing regularly, Catli relayed that he ran a lot of miles and did fitness training to really shape up in preparation for the tryouts.

Although a spot on Casino Active is not yet guaranteed, Catli remains hopeful for the chance to suit up for the Cebu team.

“If ever that happens, I’m going to be very happy. People up there will be very surprised to see especially since I ‘hibernated’ from basketball. But I’m very thankful for the MPBL, for the opportunity for players like me to possibly play once again.”