Three Tuburan residents with pending cases surrender to police

Three residents of a northen town in Cebu and who have pending cases in court heeded on Monday the police chief’s appeal to give themselves up to authorities.

Melquiades Deniega, 48, Jumor Talaugon, 36, and Gerasmo Montebon, 53, who are all from Barangay Putat in Tuburan town, surrendered to police at past 11 a.m., said Supt. Milbert Glade Esguerra, Tuburan Police Station chief, in a phone interview on Monday.

Esguerra said that he had visited the homes of the three and appealed to their families to let the three of them surrender because they had warrants of arrest for various cases in court.

Deniega had a warrant of arrest for a case involving a violation of the Revised Forestry Code of the Philippines issued by Judge Jerry Dicdican of the Regional Trial Court Branch 25 of Danao City.

Dicdican recommended a P20,000 bail for Deniega’s temporary liberty.

Talaugon also had a warrant of arrest for the same violation as Deniega’s but it was issued by Judge Wilson Ibones, presiding judge of the Municipal Trial Court in Cities in Tuburan-Tabuelan, Cebu

A P20,000 bail was also recommended for his temporary liberty.

Montebon, on the other hand, surrendered after learning that there was a warrant of arrest against him for a reckless imprudence case.

Esguerra said Montebon, however, showed an order dismissing the case against him, which was signed by Judge Ibones of the MCTC in Tuburan-Tabuelan, Cebu on Dec. 12, 2005.