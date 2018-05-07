Innovation to keep Cebu going, says CBM chairman

Getting through over two decades in the hospitality industry is tough. But constant innovation and embracing changes have kept Benedict “Benny” Que in the business.

Que, president of Golden Prince Hotel and Suites and Golden Valley Hotel, believes that innovation is key to remain competitive not just in the hospitality industry but in whatever industry one’s business is in.

This was why he could not say no when he was recommended by former Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) President Melanie Ng to be the overall chairman of the 2018 Cebu Business Month (CBM), which is CCCI’s annual flagship activity.

“We have to keep Cebu going, and this is a good opportunity for me to be part of getting the Cebuano entrepreneurs together to Innovate Cebu,” he said when asked why he decided to take on the role.

Although he admitted that he had to ponder and question himself if he would be fit for the role, being only a neophyte trustee of the CCCI, Que said that looking at his fellow trustees, colleagues and Ng herself who have selflessly worked for the business advancement of Cebu, he knew he had to do it.

CBM 2018 theme

The 2018 CBM, which is now on its 22nd year, carries the theme “Innovate Cebu.”

“There are a lot of innovations happening nowadays that are not only limited to information technology. However, there are breakthroughs going on in the medical field,” he said.

The highlight of the 2018 CBM will be the Innovation Summit on June 19 and 20 which will include a conference and expo to be done simultaneously at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Among the speakers during the conference is Department of Science and Technology (DOST) Secretary Fortunato dela Peña and DOST Undersecretary for Research and Development Rowena Guevarra who will be talking about smart transformation and innovation, government support to innovation.

Another highlight of the month-long celebration will be the Tourism Innovation Forum on June 14 at the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel. Tourism Secretary Wanda Teo is expected to give the keynote speech.

Topics include medical tourism, farm tourism, film tourism, and other innovations in the field.

Que also pointed out that the second year of the Lumba’g Laag will be focusing more on the undiscovered tourism spots in the southern towns of Cebu.

“Business at this time is so challenging, so one has to innovate in order to level up, adapt to change, keep on anticipating so as to stay competitive with other players. Innovation is the only way to stay competitive, no matter what industry you are in,” Que said.

HRRAC trustee

Aside from his affiliation with the CCCI, Que is also a member of the Board of Trustees of the Hotels, Resorts, Restaurants Association of Cebu (HRRAC).

He has a degree in accounting and worked for several months with a bank before engaging in their family business. He got involved in the family’s business as a co-manager of Golden Charm Gift Haus (now Golden Charm Pawnshop Inc.) which his father opened.

In 1994, their family ventured into the hospitality industry and opened the 50-room Golden Valley Hotel in downtown Cebu City.

Later on in 2006, they expanded their portfolio with the opening of Tower 1 of Golden Prince Hotel and Suites at the Cebu Business Park. A second tower was built and opened last 2016.

Now, Golden Prince Hotel has 160 rooms and employs 145 people.

“We have our own brand. We would like our guests to experience the unique Cebuano royalty experience,” he said when asked how they were able to survive and differentiate themselves from their competition over the years.

Part of their programs, he said, is also to provide ample experience to students who wish to be on-the-job trainees under their hotel. Instead of the usual school requirement of only 300 hours, Que said they have introduced a program to require students to undergo at least 1,000 hours of work in the hotel for them to clearly understand and experience the industry.

This is part of their own innovations to help prepare the workforce and to also be of help to the industry, Que added.