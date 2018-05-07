PNP seeks public support in conduct of orderly polls

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Dir. Gen. Oscar D. Albayalde appealed to the public on Monday to cooperate with authorities to ensure a

peaceful and orderly conduct of the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections.

Albayalde said the upcoming polls may cause conflict among candidates and families because the rivalries are close to home.

While the PNP is doing its best to secure the villages, he said candidates and incumbent officials seeking re-election must remain calm.

Data from the PNP show that since the start of the election period, 21 people have already been killed.

Albayalde said the government is “doing everything” to curb violence in the upcoming polls, including the massive deployment of troops to polling centers.

The PNP, the Commission on Elections, the Department of Education, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Health and other agencies signed an agreement on Monday for cooperation in the conduct of a peaceful and orderly elections and to protect poll workers.

The agencies also declared May 7 as the National Day of Prayer.

Meanwhile, Comelec has tapped two organizations that would serve as poll watchdogs in the 2018 barangay and SK elections.

In Resolution No. 18-0329, the Comelec en banc approved the petitions for accreditation filed by the National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) and the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV).