Pardo police force may be relieved after member was suspected as drug protector

BECAUSE one of their colleagues was seen in a viral video together with an alleged drug personality, the entire police force of the Pardo Police Station is in danger of being relieved.

This was announced yesterday by Supt. Reyman Tolentin, Police Regional Office – 7 (PRO – 7) public information officer, after a video showed PO3 Glenn Teogangco in the company of alleged high-value drug suspect Ranil Abalo.

Tolentin added that investigators are now verifying the post.

Teogangco however, was already relieved of his post after the video went viral over the weekend.

In the video, Teoganco was seen with Abalo who was arguing with a certain Janice Sayaboc Cañeda, reportedly the live-in partner of Abalo’s cousin.

It was not clear what Abalo and Cañeda were arguing about.

Abalo is reportedly on the drug watchlist of the police.

“The case is not yet confirmed, it is still speculation and allegation. We need a concrete result and we’ll still wait for the regional director’s statement.

The people from his former unit will have to conduct an intensive investigation to really validate if he is really into it,” he said.

But Tolentin added that cleansing the ranks of Pardo Police Station is up to the decision of PRO – 7 Director, Chief Supt. Robert Quenery, who also ordered the relief of all 39 personnel of Pari-an Police Station last March after one of the cops assigned there, PO3 Ritchie Saquilabon, allegedly asked for protection money from a drug suspect.

Meanwhile, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña supported the plan to sack the police officer and cleanse the ranks of the entire Pardo Police Station.

“That’s good. I like that also. There are bad elements in the police department. Just like in Pari-an. But we just leave it up to the (police to decide whether or not to relieve all personnel in the Pardo Police Station). I’m satisfied with Doria (Cebu City Police Office Director, Senior Supt. Joel Doria),” said Osmeña. / CNU Intern Maejane Dungog with Morexette Marie B. Erram