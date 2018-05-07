2 aspirants want their barangays under EWA

Both fearing for their lives, two village chiefs in Tuburan welcomed the recommendation of the Cebu Provincial Police Office to place their barangays under the Election Watchlist Areas (EWAs).

Reynato Bardoquillo and Gamaliel Casas, incumbent barangay captains of Carmelo and Ga-ang, respectively, two of the six EWAs barangays in Tuburan, said that placing their barangays under the watchlist would only help them feel more secure amid the death threats they have been receiving. Both barnagay captains are seeking re-election for their third and final term as Punong Barangay.

“Malipay gyod ko nga naay mga awtoridad dinhi sa among barangay inig ka election kay aron malikayan nga dunay mahitabo. Malipay pod ang among mga botante ana nga balita,” said Casas in a phone interview. (We would be very happy if there are government authorities in our barangay during the election so that violence can be avoided. The voters will also be happy.)

Casas said that he received death threats when he announced that he was running for re-election in 2016.

Casas said that he is mostly concerned about people coming from outside of his village because they are the ones who are likely to cause harm.

“Kung sa ako lang ka-isig-barangay, wala ra may kagubot pero naa man gud nay taga gawas nga maoy nagbahad sa atong kinabuhi,” said Casas.

(There are outsiders who have threatened our lives.)

Casas recalled that one of his constituents died in an incident of election-related violence during the 2016 national and local elections.

On the other hand,Bardoquillo said that he will closely coordinate with the police and other authorities assigned in their area to ensure the safety of the voters during the election day.

Both village chiefs said that they are only waiting for the final directive of the Comelec and the law enforcement authorities regarding security plans for their villages.

Security

The Comelec and chiefs of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO), Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO), Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and the Armed Forces of the Philippines will convene today, May 8, to lay down their security plans for the coming election day.

CCPO earlier pledged 500 policemen to augment the provincial police during the election day.

MCPO also committed to give augmentation forces to CPPO although they are still looking into the number of policemen that they can spare without crippling their operations.

CPPO earlier admitted that they lack personnel to be deployed in the 51 component cities and municipalities of the province.

For instance, Tuburan Police Station only has a total of 49 police officers to cover 54 barangays.

Quick Reaction Teams from the AFP will also be deployed in each district in the province and in separate islands.

Provincial Election Supervisor, lawyer Lionel Marco Castillano said that although only six barangays of Tuburan are likely to be under the EWA, they will also watch other municipalities.

“Naay quick response team for any eventuality, naay madeploy dayon. Based on experience sa una (2010), nagtutok ta sa Bogo (City) pero ang incident naa sa San Remigio. Likayan lang gyod na nato,” said Castillano.