Election law violators not good examples

“DO NOT vote for candidates who violate election and campaign rules.”

This was the message of Provincial Election Supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano to voters one week before the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections on May 14.

Castillano reminded voters that while private individuals cannot automatically tear down or deface the campaign materials on their own, every citizen has the right to keep violators from public office.

He said candidates who cannot even obey simple election rules cannot be a good example for the constituents in their villages.

Castillano encouraged private individuals to report candidates who place their campaign materials outside the designated common poster areas especially in prohibited zones like trees, electric posts, electrical wires, schools, waiting sheds, sidewalks, traffic signs, bridges, public offices including the barangay, shrines, public transport terminals, roads, and government vehicles.

He said that he issued a directive to the election officers of each city and municipality to write letters to candidates who are found to have violated the campaign guidelines.

He said candidates are given three days to take down illegally installed campaign materials or else, these posters will be used as prima facie evidence against for an election offense.

“Your posters will not make you win. That may even keep you from assuming public office,” Castillano warned.

The election officer reiterated that a person found guilty of an election offense, including improper placing of campaign materials, shall serve one to six years imprisonment and perpetual disqualification from holding public office.

Meanwhile, Castillano expressed support for the move of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR – 7) to tear down campaign posters placed on trees.

Castillano said the DENR has a mandate to protect trees from any acts that would harm them.

“They could do it on their own. They have a mandate when it comes to environmental concerns,” he said in Cebuano.

He said an election does not suspend the implementation of other laws.

Under Section 3 of Republic Act 3571, or the Anti Tree-cutting Act, no cutting, destroying, or injuring of planted or growing trees, flowering plants and shrubs or plants of scenic value along public roads, in plazas, parks other than national parks, school premises or in any other public ground shall be permitted.

Presidential Decree 953 also has a similar prohibition on cutting or injuring trees in Section 3.

Violators face imprisonment from six months to two years, or a fine of from P500 to P5,000, or both, at the discretion of the court.

The DENR’s “Oplan Baklas” will be done coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), Commission on Elections (Comelec) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).