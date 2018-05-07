Gun ban ‘violators’ nabbed

A TOTAL of 117 individuals were arrested for alleged violation of the gun ban, since the start of the election period.

Police Regional Office (PRO-7) spokesperson Supt. Reyman Tolentin said from April 14 to May 6, six persons were arrested during checkpoints and 106 in other operations.

“File-lan ni sila ug kaso ug mapreso, pero maka-pyansa ra na sila,” said Tolentin.

(A case will be filed against them but they can post bail.)

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution No. 10197 provides the rules for the implementation of the election gun ban in relation to synchronized Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) Elections.

“Bisag dili pusil (even if its not a gun), it might be a bladed weapon, it would still be considered,” Tolentin added

During the checkpoints, six firearms were confiscated along with 30 bullets, two bladed weapons and two other objects, although not considered as bladed weapons, could be used to harm somebody.

In other police operations, 79 firearms were confiscated, 277 bullets, 32 bladed weapons and 12 other objects considered harmful.

Tolentino said there were 40 firearms whose licenses had lapsed, 54 loose firearms and 16 improvised firearms as of May 6.

There will be more frequent checkpoints as the barangay and SK elections draws near.

“So far there is no recorded election-related incidence in Central Visayas,” Tolentino added. / PIT Inter Glezalle Bless Viter