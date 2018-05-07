Businessman hurt in Lapu-Lapu ambush

A 56-year-old businessman was wounded after six men on board three motorcycles ambushed him in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu City, on Mactan Island, on Monday afternoon.

Junide Daligdig, who suffered gunshot wounds in the face, left neck and back of his body, was in stable condition as of Monday night, police said.

The victim was heading to Barangay Marigondon on board his Nissan Navara pickup about 2:30 p.m. when the gunmen fired at him while traversing a road in Barangay Basak.

Daligdig, however, continued driving and went to the Mactan Doctors’s Hospital, which was just about 50 meters away from where he was

waylaid.

PO1 Marian Eyas, investigator of Marigondon Police Station, said the assailants pursued the victim and kept on firing until the pickup was inside the compound of the hospital.

“He was able to evade some shots but was still hit thrice,” Eyas said.

Investigators had yet to establish the identities of the gunmen and the possible motive behind the attack.

Eyas said the victim’s family told the police that Daligdig had not received any threat.

“We’re just glad that no other person was hit (by the gunmen),” Eyas said.

In a press statement, the Mactan Doctors’ Hospital said they were coordinating with the police in the investigation.

“We would like to assure the public that everyone, especially our patients, is safe. Our team has always been working tirelessly to give our patients and their families a safe and secured healing environment. We have heightened our security efforts to prevent similar circumstances from happening again,” the statement said.

“Thankfully, there are no other reported injuries or casualties resulting from the incident. Our security team was able to secure and contain the civilians and our patients inside the hospital building. There was also no major damage of property.”