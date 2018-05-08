Man found dead in Balamban

A headless body of a man was found by village watchmen in Barangay Matun-og, in Balamban town around 9 a.m on Monday.

PO1 Andy of Balamban Police Station, the victim was identified as Porferio Perales, 45, a resident Sitio Tubli barangay Matun-og, Balamban.

Police identified the victim right away since his head was found a meter away from his body. The victim also sustained a hack wound in his abdomen.

Prior to the incident, Mabanto told Cebu Daily News that the victim was last seen having a drinking session with a certain Joel Mahinay, also a resident in the area on Sunday evening but the victim failed to return home.

Authorities are suspecting the victim’s drunk mate, as the person of interest who was also nowhere to be found.