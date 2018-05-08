Man found dead in Talisay City

The lifeless body of a 20-year-old man was found in Sitio Cabutoy, Barangay Pooc, Talisay City at around 10 a.m yesterday.

PO3 Dennis Honasen of Talisay City Police Station identified the suspect as Matchiek Basnilo Perez, 20, a resident of Barangay Linao, Talisay City who is a known robber in Talisay City.

Perez allegedly burglarized a house owned by Romeo Pardillo, who was not in his house when the robbery happened.

Based on the investigation, the owner’s nephew entered the house and saw the Perez who managed escape by punching the glass window of the house.

He was discovered lifeless by residents about two kilometers away from the house but stumbled at the village’s perimeter fence.

“Loss of blood caused his death,” added Honasen.

Recovered from the possession of the suspect was a cellular phone and a Bluetooth speaker owned by Pardillo.

Honasen said that the suspect was also involved in a series of robberies in Talisay City.