Barangays in Pilar town to be declared as ‘drug free’

All of the 13 barangays of Pilar town in Camotes will be declared as drug cleared.

This makes Pilar the second LGU in the province to be categorized as drug cleared, next only to Bogo City.

However, Cebu Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Office (CPADAO) chief Carmen Durano-Meca said that the declaration of being a drug cleared should not be made a campaign stint for incumbent barangay officials who are vying for re-election.