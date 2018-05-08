Tommy O will not join province-wide traffic summit

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has no plans to join the Traffic Summit organized by the Cebu Provincial Government tomorrow, May 9.

“No. I’m not attending because I’m not part of Mega Cebu,” said Osmeña.

Experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi) are expected to present their findings on the study they conducted about the traffic situation in Metro Cebu.

Also present are the local chief executives of the towns and cities comprising Metro Cebu as well as their respective traffic management officers.

However, the city mayor, who was earlier decided to withdraw Cebu City’s participation in Mega Cebu in 2016, is not keen on joining the event.

“These people think that I’m under them. Mega Cebu? I’m not Mega Cebu,” said Osmeña.

He also said he will not send any representatives on behalf of the Cebu City Government.