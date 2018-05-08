Grab eyes penalty charge for ride cancellation

Grab Philippines may soon charge passengers extra for ride cancellations.

“Yes, we are already reviewing it,” Grab country marketing head Cindy Toh said in a press conference on Tuesday.

“For sure we can implement it quickly to credit card users,” she added.

Toh admitted that the main challenge in imposing the penalty charge is that majority of riders here pay in cash.

Grab’s former competitor, Uber, charges a penalty of P100 for cancelled trips.

Uber was acquired by Grab in March, which led to its exit in the Philippines and the rest of Southeast Asia.

Toh disclosed that Uber had also encountered challenges with cash payments here.

“So that is what we are reviewing because (the) Philippines is really pre-dominantly a cash market,” Toh said.

She said Grab will implement the penalty for trip cancellation once it finds a solution to its cash-payment problems.

Meanwhile, Toh said that drivers under Grab Philippines will now be rewarded based on performance as part of the company’s effort to reduce the number of booking cancellations.

Toh said they are eyeing a four percent reduction in the cancellation rate of its drivers.