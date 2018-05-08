Business motive behind ambush?

THE Lapu-Lapu City Police are looking at into a personal and business related motive behind the ambush of a businessman in Barangay Basak, Lapu-Lapu city Monday afternoon.

Junaid Daligdig, 56, a resident of Barangay Pajac, Lapu-Lapu city survived the ambush, sustaining only graze wounds on his mouth, nape and back.

Lapu-Lapu City Police Director Senior Supt. Rommel Cabagnot said Daligdig is a consultant of Mayor Paz Radaza for Muslim Communities in Lapu-Lapu city and is also a businessman.

Cabagnot said police records showed that Daligdig had been the subject of complaints by some individuals and groups of residents due to land issues in their barangay and other areas in the city.

Cabagnot also said he remembered a complaint against Daligdig by residents in Barangay Pajac who were allegedly harassed and driven out of the land they were occupying, which was purportedly sold to a group backed by Daligdig.

“Basin duna’y mga tawo nga naglagot niya tungod ana, pero usa lang na nga akong nahibaw-an,” said Cabagnot. (There might be persons who kept a grudge against him, but this is just one piece of information that I know).

The police chief said they are also investigating other angles.

CCTV footage taken at the Basak area revealed that there were three motorcycles boarded each by two persons riding in tandem, wearing full-face helmets who allegedly tailed Daligdig’s Nissan Navarra traversing Basak road.

Before Daligdig could take a left turn for Barangay Pajac, the motorcycle-riding men peppered his tinted vehicle with bullets.

Daligdig managed to drive his vehicle and enter the parking area of Mactan Doctors Hospital where the suspects no longer followed him.