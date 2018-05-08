Umapad dumpsite permanently closed

The Umapad dump site will be totally closed following the recommendation of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), which uncovered methane gas in the area.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Mandaue City Vice Mayor Carlo Fortuna said that during their special session on Monday, the council passed a resolution adopting the recommendations of the JICA study team on the Umapad Dumpsite.

“It is urgent that appropriate interventions shall be undertaken to remove the gas and monitor it,” Fortuna said.

He said the dumpsite has not been in use for the past years and is actually closed for dumping except for residual waste as a residual containment facility is located inside the dumpsite.

JICA conducted tests on the dumpsite which showed the presence of methane gas deposits which they said is “potentially harmful and possibly combustible.”

Mayor Luigi Quisumbing immediately declared the dumpsite as a danger zone.

“We will develop and execute a post closure plan that will focus on releasing the gas through a gas control system that will include, among others,gas vents. This is part of the recommendations of JICA,” said Fortuna.

The council wants the mayor to conduct further studies of the possibility of capturing the gas and converting it to valuable use such as energy for electricity.

Aside from releasing the methane gas, the Mandaue City Council also declared the entire Umapad dumpsite as a “no build zone”. Construction of structures, permanent, or temporary that will entail excavation, pile driving, and other similar earthworks will be prohibited, said Fortuna.