Abandoned baby found near Umapad dumpsite

A NEWBORN baby was found wrapped in a plastic bag, abandoned near the Umapad dumpsite in Mandaue City Tuesday morning.

Angelito Intes, 48, a resident of Dumpsite Road in Barangay Umapad just arrived home from Carbon Market in Cebu City when, at 8:25 that morning, he noticed a plastic bag moving.

His curiosity piqued, he opened the plastic bag and found some pieces of cloth and then a baby. He immediately called his wife, Warlita, to tell her about the baby.

Intes reported to personnel of the Mandaue’s City Environment and Natural Resources Office near the area who then called an ambulance which brought the baby to the Mandaue City Hospital.

Since the baby was abandoned, the hospital inmediately informed the City Social Welfare Services (CSWS) through its head Jessie Perez.

The baby boy was immediately subjected to laboratory tests.

Dr. Glenda Doloricon said the baby was normal and could have been born not more than 24 hours after he was found, as his umbilical cord with the clamp was still intact.

She believes that a midwife could have assisted the mother during labor as the clamps for the umbilical cord are among materials they use.

The baby was breastfed by the Chief Nurse of the Mandaue City Hospital who pitied the hungry child.

CSWS Head Jessie Perez said, the baby will later be turned over to their office after the hospital is assured of his health.

The baby will be in their custody while they try to locate the mother.

If there are no claimants, either the mother or other relatives, they can put the baby up for adoption.

Intes, who found the baby said, he was also interested to adopt the baby because he believes the baby is a blessing to them.

He and his wife have six children but the youngest is already 16 years old.

Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing who learned about the baby, suggested the name Joseph for the baby, after the city’s patron saint since the baby was found on the day of the city’s fiesta.