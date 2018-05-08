Palma to electorate: Shun vote-buying

SIX days before the elections, Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma reminded the electorate to vote according to their conscience, not because of money or personal affiliations.

“Exercising our right to vote is a sacred duty. And so we must choose leaders not because they are our kumpare or because they gave people money,” he said in an interview after he presided over yesterday’s fiesta celebration Mass at the National Shrine of St. Joseph in Mandaue City.

“Instead, let us discern well and select candidates who we believe would bring about the good of the community, who will journey with us, and make lives better,” he added.

The 68-year-old prelate appealed to the electorate to reject vote-buying, which, he said, defeats the purpose of the elections and only serves the

interests of some candidates.

“The practice of vote-buying is definitely improper. It’s just like selling your sacred right to vote,” he said.

This developed as Cebu provincial election supervisor Lionel Marco Castillano assured that all is set for the barangay and SK elections on Monday, May 14.

The provincial Comelec yesterday conducted its final Joint Security Control Center (JSCC) Command Conference where police representatives from the regional police, Mandaue City Police Office, Lapu-

Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) and Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) laid out their security plans.

Senior Supt. Julian Entoma, officer in charge for operations of the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), said that at least 650 policemen will be sent to Cebu province as augmentation force.

Stakeholders in the public and private agencies pledged to help ensure a successful election.

Saul Gonzales, officer in charge of the Department of Energy in Central Visayas (DOE-7), also assured there would be enough power supply in the Visayas during the elections.

The Visayas grid has a power supply of 2400 megawatts while the peak consumption is only about 2000 MW, Gonzales said.

Palma challenged future leaders of the barangays to truly serve the people instead of just enjoying the honor and privileges of the office.

“We’re grateful that a number of Filipinos decided to seek public office in the barangays. But our appeal is for them to really serve the people. The spirit of true leadership is service. The great among us must be the servant of all,” he said.

“We know that many wonderful people aim to really serve and use their life in service of the

community,” he added.

In the 2016 national elections, Palma presented the following criteria in choosing the country’s leaders: lifestyle, accomplishments, reputation, identity of supporters, care for environment, pro-life, and relationship with God.

He said voters must check the lifestyle of their candidates and should avoid electing leaders who just enrich themselves, instead of prioritizing the needs of the people, especially the poor.

According to Palma, it is equally important to know the candidates by the company they keep, or specifically, who are their supporters.