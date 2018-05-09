MCDCB to give Tommy O traffic summit output
Despite the pronouncement of Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña that he will not attend the traffic summit today (May 9), Lynn Gloria Madrona, the vice chairman on Subcommittee on Transport Management of Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board (MCDCB), said they would still give the mayor a copy of the summit’s discussion and output.
She said she is hopeful that Osmeña’s plan on solving the traffic in Cebu City, would align with the unified traffic solutions agreed during the summit.
“Hopefully, makahunahuna ang Cebu City nga maskin sila ray maghimo sa ilaha (traffic laws), maaligned siya sa kon unsay output karon adlawa,” she said.
Different local government units (LGU) are present in the ongoing discussion today held at the Capitol Social Hall.
