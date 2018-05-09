Belgian national found dead in Minglanilla

By Rene Alima May 09,2018

A lifeless body of a 67-year-old Belgian national was found at Victoria Heights in Sitio Tagaytay, Barangay Vito, Minglanilla town, Cebu around 8 p.m. on Tuesday (May 8).

The victim, Alfons Clement Heldenbergh, sustained a gunshot wound in his head.

PO3 Nicky Carlo Plarisan of Minglanilla police told Cebu Daily News that Heldenbergh committed suicide by shooting himself using a .45 pistol.

Plarisan said that Heldenbergh’s wife, Brigida Navarro, asked help from police after she failed to open the main door of the house.

According to the initial police investigation, the couple had a heated argument inside a mall in Cebu City before he ended his life.

The victim also tried to burn his house.