Fire raze 27 houses in Minglanilla

At least 27 houses were razed in a fire that hit a residential area in Riverside Lower Lipata, Barangay Lipata in Minglanilla town, Cebu past 10 a.m. on Wednesday (May 9).

FO1 Fulbert Navarro of the Minglanilla Fire Station said that the fire started in the house of a certain Selene Sebua.

The fire, which was received at 10:11 a.m., was raised to a third alarm at 10:30 a.m. Authorities declared fire fifteen minutes later.

Initial investigation showed that children playing with candles caused the fire.

However, a certain Jeffrey Sebua, 21, approached the authorities and told them he is responsible for the fire.

Navarro added that Jeffrey was ‘drug dependent.’

The damage was pegged at P125,000.