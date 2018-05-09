Mayor visits Ermita fire victims

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña on Wednesday visited the 53 families who were displaced by the fire that broke out in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City on Monday (May 7) and handed out P50 cash to each children.

But as of now, he said the city government is still in the process of coming up with a comprehensive assessment on Barangay Ermita to help them determine what other assistance is still needed among the victims.

“I could not get a complete assessment. I’ll wait for the full report (from the Department of Social Welfare Services and the Division of the Welfare and the Urban Poor),” said Osmeña.

When asked why he decided to give each child affected by the fire P50, the mayor told reporters that so they can buy some snacks.