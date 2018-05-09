RTWP-7 hears wage hike petitions

The Associated Labor Unions Trade Union Congress of the Philippines (ALU-TUCP) representative Arturo Barrit, clarified during his presentation at the wage hike consultation meeting, that their wage hike petition does not intend to bankrupt companies, shut down or lay-off workers, but to give workers a decent wage to afford a decent life.

Barrit said that the last increase that was granted by the wage board had already been overtaken by the continuing increase of prices of base goods, commodities, and service, especially with the implementation of TRAIN law this year.

ALU-TUCP is asking for a P120 increase on top of the existing daily minimum wage of P366.

Meanwhile, Metudio Belarmino, spokesperson of Cebu Labor Coalition, also said that they base their petition on the need for workers and their family, specifically on the demand for living wages, consumer price index, cost of living, unstable oil price hike, electricity cost, transportation hike and rising cost of the evaluation.

CELAC is asking for P155.80 wage adjustment.