No price increase on vegetables amid summer

The Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7) director Salvador Diputado said that there has been no increase of prices of vegetables and crops in Central Visayas.

Diputado added that most of the vegetables available in the market were planted prior to the summer season.

They are also constantly monitoring the status of livestock production as the summer heat continues to rise.

At least 20 groups of farmers in Central Visayas joined a “tabo” today at the Department of Agriculture (DA) compound in Maguikay, Mandaue City as part of the celebration of Farmers and Fisherfolks Month.