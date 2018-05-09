Prices of veggies not affected

AMID SUMMER HEAT

There has been no increase in prices of vegetables and crops in the Central Visayas amid the summer heat, according to the Department of Agriculture in Central Visayas (DA-7).

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, DA-7 Regional Director Salvador Diputado said consumers should not worry since the prices of vegetables and similiar products remain unchanged.

“Kaning kainit, duna ni epekto sa mga kahayupan ug pananom. Pero sa pagkakaron wala tay namatikdan nga pagsaka sa mga presyo sa merkado (This summer heat could affect the livestock and the crops. But as of now we have not monitored any increase of prices in the market),” said Diputado, adding the vegetables available in the market could have been planted prior to the summer season.

“Even sa bugas wala pa tay namatikdan. Magduwa-duwa gihapon ang presyo sa bugas humay sa P46 ngadto sa P52 per kilo,” Diputado added.

(Even in rice we have not seen any increase. The prices range from P46 to P56 per kilo).

Diputado, however, noted a slight increase in the prices of livestock, like chicken. But he said the increase is not alarming and is expected during summer.

Diputado assured the public that the DA-7 is constantly monitoring the prices of vegetables, crops and livestock products in the market as the summer heat continues to rise.

Meanwhile, at least 20 groups of farmers in the Central Visayas joined the “tabo” or farmers’ market at the DA-7 compound in Barangay Maguikay, Mandaue City.

Diputado said the farmers’ market is in celebration of the “Farmers and Fisherfolks’ Month”.

“We invited different groups of farmers para makabaligya sila sa ilang produkto. Kining mga baligya dinhi sagol-sagol. Naay mga buwak, vegetables, mga bugas,” Diputado said.

Diputado invites the public to visit the tabo, which is only until today (Thursday). He said the prices of products are lesser compare to those sold in the market.