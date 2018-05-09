Jojo Tangkay remains undecided on joining Cebu Niños in MPBL

LOCAL hoops hero and former pro Jercules “Jojo” Tangkay finally made an appearance during the third of the five-day tryouts for spots on the Casino Active-Cebu Niños team that would be competing in the second season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Contrary to an earlier report that claimed that the former Southwestern University King Cobra played during the tryouts on Tuesday, Tangkay only made it to the Capitol Parish gym on Wednesday after arriving earlier in the day from Bohol where he played in a “ligang-labas.”

Looking no worse for wear from his recent playing stint but still looking incredibly lean and fit for a 41-year-old man, the lefty-wingman, who was drafted in 2001 by the former PBA team Sta. Lucia, did not even participate in the on-court activities and watched from the sidelines with a buddy and another local standout who is being eyed by the Niños, Ferdinand Lusdoc.

Tangkay shared that as much as he would like to play for his hometown, he already has a standing offer from the Zamboanga Valientes. However, he is more than willing to hear the pitch of Casino Active officials and later, decide on what team he would play for.

“Actually, before pa lang nag start ang first season ng MPBL, the officials there in Zamboanga already offered me and several other players the chance to play for their team. That plan didn’t go through but once they finally settled on having a team, they once again contacted me,” said Tangkay, a two-time MVP of the defunct Philippine Basketball League.

Also getting offers from Zamboanga were former pro Reed Juntilla, the Daa brothers Dennis and Dino, and former Letran Knight Hafer Mondragon.

Tangkay said that he would be joining the others on the court on Thursday.

Niños head coach, Gilbert Castillo, was thrilled at the sight of Tangkay.

“I’m glad to see him here, to see that he is interested in joining the team. Hopefully, our talks with him are fruitful and we’ll be able to have him on this team,” said Castillo.

According to Casino Active spokesperson, Jerome Calatrava, head coach Gilbert Castillo is meeting with team manager Mark Castillo and the other consultants to settle on the best course of action regarding Tangkay.