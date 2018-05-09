Mandaue City stays unbeaten

MANDAUE City remained the team to beat in the North Division of the Governor’s Cup Inter-cities and Municipalities Volleyball Tournament 2018 as it chalked up another victory yesterday at the Danao City Civic Center.

Mandaue crushed the home team Danao City, 25-7, 25-13, to remain unbeaten after four games in the quarterfinal round. The team is now assured of a spot in the Northern Division Finals.

Danao City remained in fifth place with one win and three losses.

The top two teams after a single round-robin will battle for the North Division title.

Catmon has an inside track at the second spot as it has a 4-1 (win-loss) card followed by Medellin with a 3-2 slate. Both teams still have games left on Saturday.

The last round of the quarterfinals will be held at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex.

Catmon will take on Danao City in the first game while Mandaue takes on Medellin (3-2).