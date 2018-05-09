Casino-Cebu coach Castillo gets glimpse of team’s roster

In spite of their abbreviated preparations for the second season of the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL), Casino Active-Cebu Niños head coach Gilbert Castillo is preaching patience as he gets into the process of selecting the right players who will represent this proud city that is known for being a hoops hotbed down south.

With the MPBL set to begin on June 12, Castillo has a little over a month to get his team going. He arrived for a first look at this new set of players during the third of the five-day tryouts for this squad. The former Letran Knight said he liked what he saw and will soon make the crucial decisions of cutting players and forming a squad.

“Our main goal is to form a team, to find talented players who can compete at that level,” Castillo said. “As of now, we’re still in the process of building that team.”

Castillo added that patience is an important factor in building that team.

“Kapag binigla mo yan, injury ang mangyayari dyan. So we have to be patient,” he added.

Reports of the team holding tryouts in Manila were also shot down by Castillo, who said that the talent pool there was already very thin with 20 MPBL teams being based there.

Castillo disclosed that they might already have a working lineup come the weekend after he consults with the rest of the management team.

“We’ll give it until Friday. I don’t want to be the only one making the decision [to choose the players].”