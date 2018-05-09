Voting with heart and soul

“Supporters: Is the candidate close to corrupt individuals and/or drug lords?” “Election Conduct: Does he buy votes and does his campaign funds come from dirty money?” “Reputation: Has the candidate been involved in corruption and/or drug issues in the past?”

Election in the barangay level is a good time to be more discerning with regard to the candidates because here there is a greater chance to have really known the candidates more, this being elections within our own village.

Another perspective that needs to be used is the gender perspective. Has the team made an effort to include females who can provide a sense of the concerns of women? If they have served in the past, has the presence of a gender and development (GAD) desk been insured? Has there been a Violence Against Women Desk (VAW) set up? What has been the record of this candidate and his teammates with regard to responding to victims of domestic violence? What about the GAD budget? Had there been a GAD budget and have concerned barangay officials actually monitored the use of these funds?

What about the environment? What has been this candidate’s record with regard to waste disposal? Has this candidate been involved personally or with a group in activities to make the barangay a cleaner and greener place? Are they watching over their trees? Have they encouraged the village people to plant productively on empty spaces? Did the candidate initiate activities for zero waste? What have been the barangay’s efforts towards water conservation?

Disaster preparedness and risk reduction management are vital to the safety of the residents in our villages. How have candidates been involved in making the barangay safe, reducing the risks of fire and flooding? We should vote for candidates who have exerted efforts to organize the people in the barangay so that they will know what to do, where to go, what to have in the event of disasters. And this people may not have had elections in mind.

Let us choose the persons who love and are concerned about our children. What are the plans of the candidates regarding activities to let our children continue learning and developing even when they are out of school this summer? Have they been vigilant about illegal recruitment? Are they aware and active against child bullying, cyber pornography, child trafficking?

Let us get informed about the candidates. Let us actually reflect before our choice. Let us persevere in our prayers for clean and honest elections. Let us vote with our heart and soul.