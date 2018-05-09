No posting campaign posters in non-designated areas, bets told
Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Paz Radaza reminded all barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) candidates not to post campaign posters on non-designated areas in the city.
Radaza issued a memorandum to this effect after receiving reports that some candidates are not complying with campaign regulations from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) on
Radaza said she will task the City’s Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) to remove all campaign posters in non-designated areas and take appropriate actions for dealing with violators.
