Lapu drug suspect gunned down
By Norman V. Mendoza May 09,2018
Motorcycle riding assailants claimed the life of yet another drug suspect in Lapu-Lapu City at past 8 pm in Lapu-Lapu City.
The 41-year-old victim identified as Alipio Ibrahem, a resident of Purok Mangga, Barangay Canjulao, Lapu-Lapu City died after sustaining several gunshot wounds in the body.
