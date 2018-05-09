Gary V recovering from the surgery

MR Pure Energy Gary Valenciano is recovering from his heart bypass operation last weekend.

The 53-year old singer posted a video on his Instagram account on Tuesday to update his fans.

“I’m okay. I’m here at the hospital pa rin. I’m recuperating. I did have a major bypass but Im getting better day by day,” he said in the video.

Gary also assured fans that he will soon return to his ABS-CBN shows “ASAP,” “Your Face Sounds Familiar” and the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment of “It’s Showtime.”

“Paminsan minsan siguro mag a-absent pa rin ako just to make sure I am in good shape. But the doctors are very satisfied with how it all turned out,” Gary V. said.

He added that his heart is in a “very good condition” after the procedure.

“Doon lang sa isang part na medyo delikado talaga. But I’m here. I’m okay. I love you all,” he added.

Valenciano is thankful to God for giving him many people who expressed their love and support.

“I’ll see you soon. Don’t worry na. I’ll be okay. Pure Energy ulit. God bless,” he ended the one-minute video.

Angeli, the wife of Valenciano also updated her Instagram followers about her husband’s condition.

She posted a video and a photo yesterday while Gary was walking.

“On the third day, May 8, he stood up and walked. The discipline and determination of my husband never ceases to amaze me,” she said.

Angeli also shared that after her husband’s surgery, he has been doing his breathing and chest coughing exercise regularly. Gary and Angeli have three kids—Paolo, Gabriel and Kiana.

Paolo expressed love for his father. He shared a photo where Gary was standing and facing the sea.

“Focus on Christ and he will help you walk on water @garyvalenciano,” he said.

Gabriel for his part posted a throwback photo of him and his father.

“Papa,” he captioned the photo.

Just like Gabriel, Kiana also shared a throwback photo where Gary carried her during her younger days.

“Superman,” she said.