Use social media with responsibility

WHILE Facebook gives Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) candidates an avenue to deliver their campaign messages to their constituents, the

Commission on Elections (Comelec) reminds candidates and voters to be more responsible in promoting or bashing aspirants.

A candidate for Punong Barangay in Mabolo complained that a resident, identified as Bill Borden posted her speech during a campaign sortie, live on FB.

Later, Borden posted her photo and captioned it with a claim that aspirant Niña Mabatid reprimanded him for posting a live video of her campaign speech.

“She said it was her right and even mentioned na pwede daw ko makiha tungod ana (that I can be sued because of it). COMELEC ALLOWED THE USE OF SOCIAL MEDIA FOR CAMPAIGNING, SO WHY CAN’T A VOTER TAKE A VIDEO OF HER?” Bordon’s post read.

Mabatid, however, denied scolding Borden, saying she only asked him “calmly” if he could stop taking a video of her speech. She also claimed that Borden’s family is an identified ally of her political opponents.

She said Borden’s FB post is a campaign stint of her opponent’s camp to discredit her.

But Borden on his FB page said: “This post is not a post to benefit the other parties. This is merely a post of a disrespected, scorned citizen.”

Mabatid,owner of a company providing Visa services, is running for an elective post for the first time.

“Kanang sa Facebook nga ilang gibuhat nako is gamay ra kaayo na compare sa ilang uban nga gipanghimo nako ug sa akong mga supporters. (What they did on Facebook is just a minor thing compared to the other things they did to to me and my supporters),” said Mabatid.

In an interview with Cebu Daily News, Borden clarified that the post was not intended to promote other parties but was a mere expression of his frustration about his experience with Mabatid.

Gallardo Escobar, COMELEC Cebu City North District Election Officer, clarified that documenting campaign speeches of candidates, even if the person filming the speech is part of the opponents’ camp, is not illegal.

“Freedom of expression man na gud. Wala’y legal implications (It’s all about freedom of expression. There are no legal implications) but I hope they will be responsible,” said Escobar.

Choosing the right leaders

Escobar reminded candidates to maintain a decent personality on social media, especially that their posts are accessible to children.

Escobar, however, thinks that campaigning through social media is less effective, as there is no personal interaction with the public.

“Some people look for personal. Personal touch such as hugging, handshaking, among others,” Escobar explained.

The election officer also advised voters to choose Barangay and SK candidates with integrity and not based with the number of likes on Facebook.

“They (voters) have to use their judgment. Competent ba ang candidate (if the candidate is competent), if they have integrity, what is his background,” Escobar said.