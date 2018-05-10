DSWD-7 steps up information caravan

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) has stepped up its information drive by going to the farthest rural communities in the region.

The information caravan was designed to provide updates on the different programs and services of the department.

It also provides a venue where the public can inquire on how to avail of DSWD programs and services like the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS), Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program, Kalahi-CIDSS, Sustainable Livelihood Program, Social Pension for Indigent Senior Citizens, Supplementary Feeding Program, Adoption and Foster Care and Disaster Response, among others.

The public can also ask questions or clarify issues during the caravan.

The DSWD held its first caravan during the “Biyaya ng Pagbabago” Cebu province launching held on April 21, 2018, at the Cebu Technological University (CTU) Main Campus in Cebu City.

More than 500 participants visited the DSWD booth. The activity was organized by Kilusang Pagbabago in collaboration with the Office of the Cabinet Secretary.

The second leg was done in the mountain barangays of Alicia, Candijay and Guindulman, Duero and Sierra Bullones in Bohol province for the indigenous community of Eskaya.

This information caravan was in partnership with the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) which seeks to update the Eskaya tribe on their member data record (MDR) and how to avail of PhilHealth’s insurance coverage.

The third information caravan was held in Barangay Zaragoza, an island barangay in Badian, southwest Cebu.

Various information, education and communication materials like brochures on DSWD promotive and protective services, Pantawid Pamilya rice subsidy flyer and the Unconditional Cash Transfer flyer were distributed to the participants.

On April 28, 2018, DSWD again participated in the Bohol province launching of “Biyaya ng Pagbabago” in Talibon, Bohol.

The DSWD will bring the next information caravan in the town of Dalaguete, southeast of Cebu.