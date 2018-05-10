Celtics advance to East Finals

The Boston Celtics advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals after defeating the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-112, in Game 5 of their best-of-seven series Wednesday night (Thursday morning Philippine time) at the TD Garden in Boston.

The Celtics will face the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Finals.

Six players scored in double figures for Boston led by the 25 of Jayson Tatum. Jaylen Brown added 24, Terry Rozier had 17, Al Horford scored 15, Marcus Smart chipped in 14 and Aron Baynes put in 13 for the Celtics.

Dario Saric and Joel Embiid had 27 each to lead the Sixers.