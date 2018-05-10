DWUP to start clearing operations in Ermita next week

Starting Wednesday (May 16), the Cebu City Government’s Division of Welfare of the Urban Poor (DWUP) will be starting their clearing operations in the areas hit by fire in Barangay Ermita.

DWUP operations officer Genevieve Alcoseba told reporters in a press briefing today that they needed to declare the fire site “ground zero” in order to implement a setback.

“The clearing operations will probably take a week or less, but not more than a week. This means there will be no more individuals staying in fire site,” said Alcoseba.

The DWUP decided to do a setback, wherein house owners are required to rebuild their houses 0.5 meters away from the pathway and the road.