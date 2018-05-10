CSBT prepares for influx of passengers as Barangay, SK election nears

About 30,000 passengers are expected to enter Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) starting on Friday, in time for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) election.

CSBT Manager Joey Herrera said they will augment additional guards in the terminal to ensure safety among passengers heading to their provinces.

Herrera added that they made a request to Cebu Provincial Government for one coaster bus, which will accommodate priority passengers such as persons with disabilities (PWDs), senior citizens and pregnant women.