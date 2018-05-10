Larsian to be renovated by end of May
By Jessa Mae O. Sotto May 10,2018
The popular barbecue strip Larsian is expected to get a facelift by the end of this month.
Larsian Administrator Joey Herrera said they will be closing Larsian for two months to start the P1.8 million renovation.
Herrera will meet the tenants to discuss their relocation.
There are about 37 tenants occupying Larsian.
