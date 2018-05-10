DSWD-7 donates P3.4 M worth of clothes, foods to Ermita fire victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD -7) donated P3.4 million worth of clothes and foods to the victims of the fire that hit Barangay Ermita last Monday (May 7).

Over 600 families in Barangay Ermita were displaced due to the fire.

Various national government agencies, together with Special Assistant to the President Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, went to Barangay Ermita this morning to provide assistance to the fire victims.

DSWD-7 regional director Ma. Evelyn Macapobre said that they are also monitoring those residents who remain in critical condition.

Around six residents were confined at Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) due to severe burn injuries.

“We’re also assessing what other assistance are in need for the victims, especially those who lost a member of their family,” said Macapobre.

The fire that razed over 300 houses in Sitios Kawit and Ermita Proper, Barangay Ermita also claimed the lives of three children, namely Jovielyn and John Mark Digman, and their cousin, Princess Mae Echavez.