Belano siblings share lead in Ayala Chess tournament

The Belano siblings, Kristina and John Lester, each scored 3.0 points to take the lead in the under-12 division of the three-day inaugural Ayala Center

Cebu Juniors and Kids Standard Chess Tournament on Thursday at the Ayala Center Cebu activity center.

John Lester beat Edelyn Vosotros while Kristina edged Justine Luis Joseph in the third round of the tournament, which serves as a training ground for young woodpushers who would want to join the 19th ASEAN Age Group Chess Tournament in Davao City on June 8 to 18.

In the under-16 division, John Paul Casas and Joshua Villaran share the lead with 2.0 points each.

The fourth round is still being competed as of press time. The last three rounds of each category will be played on Friday.